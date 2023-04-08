Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Minnesota 40-40; San Antonio 21-59

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moody Center -- Austin, Texas

Moody Center -- Austin, Texas TV: Bally Sports - North

Bally Sports - North Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Center. The pair come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Minnesota beat Brooklyn 107-102.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards were among the main playmakers for the Timberwolves as the former dropped a double-double on 22 points and 14 rebounds and the latter earned 23 points.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Spurs and the Trail Blazers didn't disappoint and broke past the 228 over/under on Thursday. San Antonio skirted past Portland 129-127. The success represented a nice turnaround for the Spurs who in their last game suffered a tough 115-94 loss.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Spurs hit the offensive glass hard and pulled down an awesome 18 offensive rebounds. The Trail Blazers, on the other hand, only managed eight.

The Timberwolves shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them as the 14-point favorites. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 14-22 against the spread when favored.

Odds

Minnesota are a big 14-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

