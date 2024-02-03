1st Quarter Report
The Spurs are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. Sitting on a score of 33-24, they have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.
The Spurs came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
New Orleans Pelicans @ San Antonio Spurs
Current Records: New Orleans 27-21, San Antonio 10-38
How To Watch
- When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $11.40
What to Know
The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday.
The Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell 108-98 to Orlando on Wednesday. The Spurs have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 110-99 victory over Houston on Wednesday.
San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 10-38. As for New Orleans, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 27-21.
The Spurs took a serious blow against the Pelicans in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 146-110. Can the Spurs avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
New Orleans is a big 8-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 234.5 points.
Series History
New Orleans has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.
- Dec 17, 2023 - New Orleans 146 vs. San Antonio 110
- Dec 01, 2023 - New Orleans 121 vs. San Antonio 106
- Mar 21, 2023 - New Orleans 119 vs. San Antonio 84
- Dec 22, 2022 - New Orleans 126 vs. San Antonio 117
- Dec 02, 2022 - New Orleans 117 vs. San Antonio 99
- Nov 23, 2022 - New Orleans 129 vs. San Antonio 110
- Apr 13, 2022 - New Orleans 113 vs. San Antonio 103
- Mar 26, 2022 - San Antonio 107 vs. New Orleans 103
- Mar 18, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. San Antonio 91
- Feb 12, 2022 - San Antonio 124 vs. New Orleans 114