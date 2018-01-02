San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks odds: Picks from model that is 51-24 on NBA

It's a rematch of two of the NBA's most intriguing teams as the rising Knicks host the defensive-minded Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. San Antonio rolled over New York 119-107 last week, but that game was in San Antonio.

The Spurs opened as five-point favorites and now are laying 5.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has ticked up to 201.5 from its opening of 200.

The Spurs expect to have All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup after he missed the previous game with a quadriceps injury. The Spurs missed his presence while dropping a 93-79 decision in Detroit on Saturday.

New York snapped a four-game losing skid Saturday by squeaking past New Orleans 105-103 in a come-from-behind effort led by Kristaps Porzingis' team-high 30 points.

San Antonio, currently in third place in the Western Conference, is four games behind No. 1 Golden State. The Spurs are first in the NBA in scoring defense, yielding a paltry 98.1 points per contest.

The Knicks are in ninth place in the East at 18-18, trailing the Heat by just half-a-game for that final playoff spot. New York has been formidable at home, sporting a 15-6 record at Madison Square Garden.

Porzingis tops the team in scoring (24.5) and blocked shots (2.2). He trails only Myles Turner of Indiana in shot-blocking. Porzingis gets plenty of help from center Enes Kanter, who is not only averaging 13.5 points but also is pulling down a healthy 10.3 boards.

As a team, the Knicks shoot an impressive 79.9 percent from the free-throw line -- a big factor in a game expected to be this close. The Spurs also feast at the charity stripe, knocking down 78.1 percent of their attempts.

San Antonio's best chance to cover the spread is big man Leonard having a strong game. The power forward has played in just six games and is averaging 13.5 points.

Now in his 17th NBA season, point guard Tony Parker remains the steadying force keeping San Antonio together and leads the team in assists at 4.1. In just 20 minutes of action against the Pistons, Parker netted 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

