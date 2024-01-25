3rd Quarter Report

The Thunder are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Spurs 100-76.

The Thunder entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Spurs step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Oklahoma City 30-13, San Antonio 8-35

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET on January 24th at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs do have the home-court advantage, but the Thunder are expected to win by seven points.

The Thunder waltzed into their match Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. Not to be outdone by Portland, Oklahoma City got past Portland on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Jalen Williams with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

It was another big night for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten assists. The contest was his third in a row with at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 133-123 hit to the loss column at the hands of Philadelphia on Monday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Victor Wembanyama, who scored 33 points along with seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Devin Vassell, who scored 22 points along with nine assists.

Oklahoma City pushed their record up to 30-13 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 124.4 points per game. As for San Antonio, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-35.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder just can't miss this season, having made 50.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've only made 46% of their shots per game this season. Given the Thunder's sizeable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for the Thunder against the Spurs in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 as the squad secured a 123-87 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Thunder since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a solid 7-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.