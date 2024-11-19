Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Oklahoma City 11-3, San Antonio 6-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: TNT

What to Know

The Thunder have enjoyed a six-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Frost Bank Center. One look at the odds and it's safe to say the Thunder are not losing any sleep ahead of Tuesday's contest.

The Thunder are probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering the Mavericks just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Sunday. They fell just short of Dallas by a score of 121-119.

The Thunder might have lost, but man, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a machine: he went 13 for 19 en route to 36 points plus eight assists and two steals. The game was Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth in a row with at least 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Williams, who went 11 for 17 en route to 27 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Thunder were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Mavericks only posted 18.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Spurs, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 110-93 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday. San Antonio has struggled against Dallas recently, as the game was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

Oklahoma City's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-3. As for San Antonio, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Thunder haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Spurs, though, as they've been averaging 15. Given the Thunder's sizable advantage in that area, the Spurs will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Thunder beat the Spurs 105-93 when the teams last played back in October. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Thunder since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a big 9.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Thunder as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.