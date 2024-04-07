Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Philadelphia 43-35, San Antonio 19-58

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

While the Spurs have not struggled against the Pelicans recently, they managed to flip the script on Friday. The Spurs sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 111-109 win over the Pelicans. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 219.5 point over/under.

The Spurs' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Victor Wembanyama, who almost dropped a triple-double on 17 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. Wembanyama has been hot recently, having posted three or more blocks the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, the 76ers came tearing into Saturday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. Everything went their way against the Grizzlies as they made off with a 116-96 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-42.

Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. were among the main playmakers for the 76ers as the former dropped a double-double on 30 points and 12 rebounds and the latter scored 17 points along with five assists and five rebounds. Embiid continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

San Antonio's win bumped their record up to 19-58. As for Philadelphia, their victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 43-35.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, the 76ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

The Spurs came up short against the 76ers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 133-123. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Embiid, who dropped a double-double on 70 points and 18 rebounds. Now that the Spurs know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Philadelphia is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 226.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.