3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Spurs look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Trail Blazers 91-79.

If the Spurs keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 3-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Portland 3-5, San Antonio 3-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: FanDuel SN - Southwest

FanDuel SN - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Spurs are heading back home. They just played last yesterday, but they'll still welcome the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Wednesday.

The Spurs are headed into the matchup having just suffered their biggest loss since April 10th on Wednesday. They suffered a bruising 127-100 defeat at the hands of the Rockets. San Antonio was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 63-38.

The Spurs struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers hadn't done well against the Pelicans recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. The Trail Blazers enjoyed a cozy 118-100 victory over the Pelicans. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 10:21 mark of the second quarter, when Portland was facing a 35-21 deficit.

San Antonio's loss dropped their record down to 3-5. As for Portland, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 3-5.

Looking forward, the Spurs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

The Spurs strolled past the Trail Blazers in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 116-100. Do the Spurs have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Antonio is a 4-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spurs slightly, as the game opened with the Spurs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218 points.

Series History

San Antonio has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland.