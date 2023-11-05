Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Toronto 2-4, San Antonio 3-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $32.00

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Spurs will be strutting in after a victory while the Raptors will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Spurs proved on Thursday. They came out on top against Phoenix by a score of 132-121. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Spurs.

Among those leading the charge was Victor Wembanyama, who dropped a double-double on 38 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto lost to Philadelphia on the road by a decisive 114-99 margin on Thursday.

Despite the loss, the Raptors got a solid performance out of Scottie Barnes, who earned 24 points along with 8 assists and 8 rebounds.

San Antonio now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Toronto, their loss dropped their record down to 2-4.

Going forward, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

The Spurs came up short against the Raptors when the teams last played back in February, falling 112-98. Will the Spurs have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Toronto is a 4-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Raptors, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.