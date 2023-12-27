3rd Quarter Report

The Jazz are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 100-93 lead against the Spurs.

If the Jazz keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-18 in no time. On the other hand, the Spurs will have to make due with a 4-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs

Current Records: Utah 12-18, San Antonio 4-24

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.57

What to Know

The Spurs will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Utah Jazz at 8:00 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Spurs are limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Spurs and the Mavericks didn't disappoint and broke past the 243 point over/under on Saturday. San Antonio suffered a grim 144-119 defeat to Dallas. The Spurs were down 117-86 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Utah was able to grind out a solid win over Toronto on Saturday, taking the game 126-119. The win was all the more spectacular given the Jazz were down 17 points with 0:15 left in the second quarter.

The Jazz's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jordan Clarkson, who scored 30 points along with six assists, and Lauri Markkanen, who scored 30 points along with nine rebounds and five assists. Markkanen continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

San Antonio bumped their record down to 4-24 with that loss, which was their 11th straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 104.5 points per game. As for Utah, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-18 record this season.

The Spurs came up short against the Jazz in their previous matchup back in March, falling 128-117. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Jazz's Talen Horton-Tucker, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 41 points and 5 assists. Now that the Spurs know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Utah is a 3.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 6 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.