San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz odds: Picks from model on 41-21 NBA run

It's a classic Western Conference showdown on Thursday night as the streaking Spurs travel to Salt Lake City to take on the road-weary Jazz. San Antonio is in the midst of a modest three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10 contests. With all-star Kawhi Leonard nursing a quad injury, LaMarcus Aldridge has picked up the scoring slack and was instrumental in Wednesday night's 93-91 victory in Portland.



The Spurs are three-point favorites, down one point from the minus-4 opening. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has slipped to 197, down from 198.



The model knows that Utah, which lost earlier this week at Houston is currently in ninth place in the conference, 1.5 games behind New Orleans for the final playoff spot. The Jazz are 14-18 overall, but an impressive 11-5 at home and 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games.



The Spurs, meanwhile, are led by Aldridge, who is tops on the team in both points (22.3) and rebounds (8.4). He also averages more than one blocked shot per contest.



San Antonio center Pau Gasol contributes 10.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 1.2 blocks. Forward Rudy Gay scores 12.3 points and hauls in 5.4 rebounds a game.



The leading scorer for the Jazz is Donovan Mitchell with 17.7 points a game. He's also second on the squad with 1.48 steals a game and chips in 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists.



Rodney Hood is netting 17.6 points and 10.2 boards per contest and is the team's best sharpshooter from beyond the arc, striking at a 43 percent clip.

Utah is finally home after a sinister six-game road trip that included stops in Boston, Cleveland and Chicago. The Jazz were struck by the Thunder on Wednesday night in an ugly 107-79 loss in which they mustered just nine first-quarter points.



