Now that we're in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball betting market is hotter than ever. CBS Sports will be providing daily picks for the duration of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick for every game between now and the NBA Finals. All lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

The Heat play more zone defense than any other team in the NBA. It's become a calling card in recent years, but it's something that offenses tend to be able to prepare for once they've seen it a few times. The Knicks rarely flashed to the middle of the floor against Miami's zone in New York. They didn't shoot especially well from deep either, particularly in Game 1. But they've now had three days off to prepare for it, and just as critically, they seem healthier than the Heat. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle are off of the injury report. Jimmy Butler is still listed as questionable due to his ankle sprain as of this writing. Even if he plays, there's no telling how effective he can be. Expect a well-prepared Knicks team to play its best game of the series on Saturday. The Pick: Knicks +4

The Warriors went 11-30 on the road this season, though they did go 2-2 in Sacramento in the first round. The Lakers, meanwhile, despite their woes, were 23-18 at home in the regular season and 3-0 against the Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena in the first round. They raced out to a 35-9 lead in one of them. They won another by 40 points. Even their least impressive home-win, an overtime thriller in Game 4, relied heavily on them shooting 27.6% from 3-point range. The Warriors will probably win at least one road game in this series. History says that they will, as they've won on the road at least once in their past 28 playoff series. But in every individual road game? The Lakers should be favored. The Pick: Lakers -2.5