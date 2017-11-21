SCENES from a practice … before Cleveland

The Scenes have exited the supermarket and returned to the hardwood. In particular, the Brooklyn Nets’ practice facility in Sunset Park.

Free throw shooting is a staple in basketball. Tuesday, Kenny Atkinson was particularly involved, watching and encouraging guys throughout. The Nets made only 27-of-39 free throws on Sunday.

Kenny Atkinson looks on as several #Nets practice free throws. Was engaging a moment ago. @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/ViQ2mvOWgx — Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 21, 2017

Not long after, a three-point contest broke out between Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jarrett Allen, two of the unlikelier candidates to have such a competition.

Here’s how it went.

Allen was also shooting three-pointers from the wing at one point and … you could see what The Hyphen was attempting here.

And here’s more of Allen from three. Can’t help but think Big J’s “J” may stick long term.

Caris LeVert and Quincy Acy were shooting together, trying to get right from downtown. Both made them, too.

Sean Kilpatrick is also in that same group of players looking to get right from deep. In Kilpatrick’s case, he just wants to get on the floor. Here he is, getting back to basics.

https://twitter.com/BryanFonsecaNY/status/933029093876084736