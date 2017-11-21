SCENES from a practice … before Cleveland
SCENES from a practice … before Cleveland
The Scenes have exited the supermarket and returned to the hardwood. In particular, the Brooklyn Nets’ practice facility in Sunset Park.
Free throw shooting is a staple in basketball. Tuesday, Kenny Atkinson was particularly involved, watching and encouraging guys throughout. The Nets made only 27-of-39 free throws on Sunday.
Kenny Atkinson looks on as several #Nets practice free throws. Was engaging a moment ago. @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/ViQ2mvOWgx— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 21, 2017
Not long after, a three-point contest broke out between Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jarrett Allen, two of the unlikelier candidates to have such a competition.
Here’s how it went.
A 3-point shooting contest between a really live @IAmCHAP24 and @_bigjayy_. #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/N1hp7XAdnR— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 21, 2017
Allen was also shooting three-pointers from the wing at one point and … you could see what The Hyphen was attempting here.
Don't know If @IAmCHAP24 wanted to block @_bigjayy_ or shoot with him but . #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/LvDwWtNu5D— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 21, 2017
And here’s more of Allen from three. Can’t help but think Big J’s “J” may stick long term.
#Nets just seeing where @_bigjayy_ is from three, because why not? @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/VZ0b55YtWL— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 21, 2017
Caris LeVert and Quincy Acy were shooting together, trying to get right from downtown. Both made them, too.
.@CarisLeVert and @QuincyAcy jacking em up from deep. #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/xLRWNnxggP— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 21, 2017
Sean Kilpatrick is also in that same group of players looking to get right from deep. In Kilpatrick’s case, he just wants to get on the floor. Here he is, getting back to basics.
https://twitter.com/BryanFonsecaNY/status/933029093876084736
.@SeanKilpatrick is staying in rhythm (far side). #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/JjgETqmWez— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 21, 2017
-
Cuban says Lavar Ball, Trump are alike
Cuban weighed in on the ongoing feud between the basketball dad and the POTUS
-
Embiid not afraid of retaliation
Embiid has taken his trash-talk game to the next level this season, but he's not scared
-
Durant: Playing Thunder 'a regular game'
Last year Durant said returning to his old home was 'never going to be a regular game'
-
Paul Millsap (wrist) out 2-3 months
The All-Star forward injured his wrist during Sunday's loss to the Lakers
-
Adams blames OKC's struggles on himself
Steven Adams believes he's the problem with the Thunder struggles in the clutch
-
LaVar: Lakers don't know how to coach Zo
LaVar claims that Luke Walton has been 'soft' on Lonzo so far