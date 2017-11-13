Scenes from a practice … November 13
Scenes from a practice … November 13
On Monday, November 13, the Brooklyn Nets returned home and practiced for the first time since the conclusion of their five-game west coast road trip.
It was, what head coach Kenny Atkinson called, a very light practice, that included a healthy amount of film study, but a light practice in any event.
First, we begin with Jarrett Allen, who returned to practice on Monday, and may play on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics. He, of course, launches a touchdown pass with an actual football. Perhaps the same one D’Angelo Russell threw around after a practice last month…
Jarrett Allen, starting quarterback? #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/U0QCjs2FhM— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 13, 2017
Next we have Timfoey Mozgov going over some post work, while a game, featuring Sean Kilpatrick, Isaiah Whitehead, Tyler Zeller, and Allen, goes on in the background.
There's a lot going on today...#Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/wM3p51yxJN— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 13, 2017
The same crew participated in a light but spirited full-court three-on-three moments later.
A light 3 on 3 scrimmage after practice featuring Ty Zeller, Jarrett Allen, Sean Kilpatrick and Isaiah Whitehead. #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/QnyOlQN1jI— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 13, 2017
Kilpatrick also shot around with DeMarre Carroll in front of the (somewhat) screened- off view of Sunset Park.
Sean Kilpatrick and DeMarre Carroll shooting together. #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/qaQ8Mbo2wv— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 13, 2017
And we have Zeller putting in some work finishing around the rim.
Tyler Zeller putting in some work around the rim. #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/tPmdV5EYT7— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 13, 2017
-
JR Smith says dad taught him not to pass
The Cavs guard is one of the biggest gunners in the NBA, and now we know why
-
Counting Crows singer loves Jaylen Brown
Adam Duritz wants the young Celtics star to run for U.S. Senate
-
Durant, Draymond cursed at each other
Durant wants the record to state that Draymond did not 'holler' at him ... he used another...
-
Best NBA DFS lineups for Nov. 13
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Cavs ride the subway like New Yorkers
Even professional athletes are tourists from time to time
-
Flagrant Two: Stevens already COY fave?
Bill and Reid discuss s the Celtics' 12-game win streak, Lonzo Ball's triple-double and mo...