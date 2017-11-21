Scenes from a Supermarket ... Jarrett Allen’s Thanksgiving shopping
The Scenes have moved on from the practice courts to the supermarket.
At around 4:30 p.m., Jarrett Allen arrived in the Jackson Heights section of Queens, New York to help 25 middle schoolers from Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities Inc. go Thanksgiving shopping on a $70 budget.
Allen had the goal of helping the kids shop and do some math along the way, but even he had some assistance along the way from some of the 25 middle schoolers who joined him on the chilly Monday afternoon.
When Allen arrived, he was genuinely all smiles.
The man himself !! @_bigjayy_ #Thanksgiving #Nets pic.twitter.com/dqJzYTU4RT— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 20, 2017
The kids were excited to see him too, all 6’11” of him, not to mention the Afro which may make him closer to 7’5.”
In any event, they gathered around to meet one another prior to splitting into groups. They had to guess Allen’s favorite Thanksgiving dish (we know the answer).
.@_bigjayy_ favorite #Thanksgiving food? Mac and cheese! #Nets pic.twitter.com/qS3xBD7KMC— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 20, 2017
Allen also gave out some dope looking hats while greeting the kids. It’s almost winter time, so we might see more of these in the streets in the coming weeks.
.@_bigjayy_ giving away some dope looking #Nets hats to the kids. Winter starts in one month! @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/v5Ah2FYXdY— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 21, 2017
One kid in particular was really excited to meet the Nets’ 2017 first-round draft choice. Clearly, the feeling was mutual. This served for a great Thanksgiving season moment for Allen and the rest of the group.
Who is happier to see who?@_bigjayy_ #Thanksgiving #ThanksgivingWeek #ForTheKids #Nets @NetsDaily @nbacares pic.twitter.com/K0r8tEgT5G— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 21, 2017
Allen looked for a shopping cart shortly after, and it was on. He sought out greens and cheese first before stopping to do some interviews, including an exclusive with us.
.@_bigjayy_ pushing the shopping cart. He's not playing. Says he's getting greens first. #Thanksgiving #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/IaMCa6clij— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 20, 2017
A look at the Thanksgiving checklist, in which Allen added “collard greens.” How was it not there before? No one knows, but he added it himself, because it’s a staple in the Allen household.
.@_bigjayy_ penciled in collard greens so you know it's real. @NetsDaily #Nets #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/qzYN9ZAej6— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 20, 2017
Having some trouble, Allen sought out help finding dinner rolls.
Can someone help @_bigjayy_ find the dinner rolls? #Nets #thanksgivingweek #Thanksgiving @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/RKqNxHdCA0— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 20, 2017
And in search of adding his favorite mac and cheese dish, he settled on this, adding “I’m normally a white cheddar (mac and cheese) guy.”
.@_bigjayy_ chose this as his mac and cheese: "I'm normally a white cheddar guy though," he says after. #Nets #ThanksgivingWeek @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/ZizzF8J8wa— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 20, 2017
Trust the process(ed).
.@_bigjayy_ is getting help with his #Thanksgiving shopping. #TrustTheProcess #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/dl1txbeTYX— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 20, 2017
And while forming lines at checkout, Allen spent some more time talking to the kids, who couldn’t believe he was 19-years-old. No one in the supermarket did either.
No wonder the Nets are so excited, right?
They can't believe @_bigjayy_ is 19 years old. #Nets @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/r2NZ3Bc3p7— Bryan Fonseca ️ (@BryanFonsecaNY) November 20, 2017
Since Allen is about this life, regarding his desire of giving back to the community, it’ll be interesting to see what he has up his sleeve for Christmas, since he’s clearly a (young) man of the people.
