Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson will miss the next four to eight weeks after suffering a left hamstring tear during an offseason workout, the team announced on Friday.

"Henderson will begin rehabilitation and is expected to return to basketball activities in 4-8 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate," the team said in the statement.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is coming off a season in which he averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds. The 21-year-old appeared in just 66 games during the 2024-25 campaign and made 10 starts after being in the starting lineup 32 times during his rookie campaign.

Henderson, 22, was expected to take a leap this season despite a crowded backcourt in Portland that includes veteran Jrue Holiday (who was acquired via trade in the Anfernee Simons deal earlier this offseason) and Shaedon Sharpe.

Damian Lillard, who signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the franchise he spent the first 11 seasons of his career with, is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.

With Henderson out for potentially the start of the season, Holiday will likely start at point guard next to Sharpe in the backcourt. Portland is currently +410 (per FanDuel) to make the playoffs this season.

The Trail Blazers have missed the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.