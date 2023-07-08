In the opening act to Victor Wembanyama's sold-out Summer League debut, Portland Trail Blazers' No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson left quite the first impression with 13 first-quarter points before leaving with what the Blazers announced as a right shoulder injury in the third quarter.

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reports that Henderson will undergo and MRI, and that there is optimism on the Blazers' side that the injury is not a dislocation.

We'll hope the injury isn't serious. We may already have seen the last of Henderson in Vegas, even if for purely precautionary reasons. If so, here's what could be the one and only Summer League line of his career: 15 points (5-of-13 shooting), six assists, five rebounds, one steal and two turnovers.

In 21 minutes, Henderson showcased all the goods: He hit a pair of clean mid-range jumper, he hit a three, he consistently got the first step on No. 4 overall pick Amen Thompson, he finished at the rim, was forceful in transition, and he consistently breached the paint to collapse the defense before finding his shooters.

Henderson's poise and pace were evident. He was never rushed and comfortably got to his spots off ball screens. He created space easily. He does not look 19 years old, mentally or physically. He looked sturdy, on both ends, holding his ground defensively when bodied.

It's Summer League. Nobody's going to get overly excited. But it was certainly a noteworthy debut for a guy the Blazers are expecting to one day step into the very large shoes of Damian Lillard.