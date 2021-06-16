The Washington Wizards will join a slew of other teams this offseason looking for a new head coach. The team is parting ways with Scott Brooks on Wednesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, as the two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a new deal. Brooks' contract expired this season, and his job has been in question over the past couple seasons after several disappointing finishes out in D.C.

In Brooks' five seasons with the Wizards, he finished with a 183-207 record, while making the postseason three of those times. Injuries over the years to star players like John Wall, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook have greatly impacted Washington's ability to remain competitive consistently, but the Wizards have felt that it's time to bring in a new voice for a team that will try to get back to the postseason next year. Brooks isn't the first head coach to lose his job Wednesday, as the New Orleans Pelicans moved on from Stan Van Gundy earlier in the day.

