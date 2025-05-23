Game 1 of the Western Conference finals matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves was plenty physical, as would be expected between two of the NBA's most rugged, talented teams deep into the postseason. And early in Game 2, a referee got caught in the fray, too.

Veteran referee Scott Foster got kicked by Julius Randle and hit in the face by Luguentz Dort -- both accidental -- as the two competed for a jump ball.

Foster received some medical attention as the game took an unexpected pause just 93 seconds in. He returned without missing any game time, but the game was delayed for a few minutes.

Foster, 58, has been an NBA referee since 1994-95 and, in turn, has become one of the sport's most recognized officials. Thursday's game in Oklahoma City marked his 261st career playoff game.

On the ESPN game broadcast, former longtime referee and current ESPN analyst Steve Javie said he couldn't recall such an incident happening that early in a game but did recall former referee Bruce Alexander taking an elbow to the eye and leaving a game.

Foster's incident came just a few days after NHL referee Chris Rooney took a stick to the face in Game 7 of the second-round series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.