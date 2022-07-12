Some people might be unhappy with Kevin Durant following his recent trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, but Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen isn't included in that group. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, the NBA legend explained why he has no problem with Durant's decision, and why he simply sees it as a reflection of the business side of the league today.

"That's the game today. Players control their own destiny. Not much loyalty is needed on either side of the table anymore. I'm fair with it to be honest," Pippen said. "I kind of like how the players have the freedom to change, and it's what the owners have been doing to players for years. They just evened the playing field to me.

"I don't feel bad for what K.D. is doing at all," Pippen added. "I think it's a great move for him. You can move as much as you want in today's game. It's like playing pickup basketball."

You can hear Pippen's full comments below:

Pippen's point, while valid, isn't necessarily novel as many have previously pointed out how players have taken back some of the power from organizations in the modern era. Pippen has a unique perspective on the situation, though, as he was severely underpaid throughout his time as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Given that backdrop, it makes sense that he would be in favor of players making more money and controlling their own destinies more than they did during his playing days.

Durant, who still has four years remaining on his current contract, requested a trade away from Brooklyn late last month following an underwhelming 2021-22 campaign that ended with the Nets getting swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. Durant initially signed with the Nets in free agency in 2019 along with Kyrie Irving. That duo garnered very high expectations, but the team has mustered just one postseason series victory since. If Durant has indeed played his last game with the Nets, his tenure with the team will go down as a major disappointment.