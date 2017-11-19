See how the Pistons overcame an 11-point deficit in final 9 minutes
Spoiler Alert — it involved a lot of Reggie Jackson, Andre Drummond and Avery Bradley
The Detroit Pistons pulled of an improbable comeback against the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-97 Sunday night at Target Center. Thanks to some fourth-quarter heroics from Reggie Jackson, Andre Drummond and Avery Bradley with a little Ish Smith throw in.
Jackson was brilliant offensively during the Pistons’ fourth-quarter run that saw them overcome an 11-point deficit. He was 4-of-4 from the field, including a huge jumper to give the Pistons a 3-point lead with less than a minute to go. He also dished four assists.
Drummond, meanwhile, had three huge buckets of his own, two blocks, five rebounds, a steal and a terrific assist to Avery Bradley. Speaking of Bradley, he was a perfect 3-of-3 including two 3-pointers.
For anyone who didn’t get to watch the game, the NBA has conveniently put together a highlight of the final nine minutes of the game when the Pistons began to claw their way back after being down 11.
You can catch the best moments of this thrilling game and do it all in 2 minutes, 24 seconds. Pay particular attention to the great play from Jackson and especially Drummond, who were both the best possible versions of themselves during this run. Drummond was straight up bad during the first half and Jackson was mostly invisible. Then this happened.
The BEST down the stretch moments between the @DetroitPistons & @Timberwolves, as #DetroitBasketball overcomes an 11 point Q4 deficit! pic.twitter.com/vqtiDclzCz— NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2017
