Serge Ibaka, James Johnson suspended in aftermath of Raptors-Heat fight

Tuesday's game between the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat was one of the most intense we've seen this season. The Heat won, 90-89, on a last-second game-winner by Wayne Ellington, but it was two incidents that got even more attention.

In the third quarter, Heat forward James Johnson and Raptors forward Serge Ibaka were involved in an altercation that led to both players taking swings at each other. Both were ejected for fighting, and on Wednesday each player was suspended for one game by the NBA.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q3 of #MIAatTOR. Ruling: Johnson and Ibaka were each assessed fighting technical foul ejections. https://t.co/mxZOeXqMkE pic.twitter.com/z3oM1encbF — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) January 10, 2018

Johnson will serve his suspension on Wednesday night as the Heat face the Pacers, while Ibaka will sit out Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Tempers flared again after the final buzzer, this time between Heat guard Goran Dragic and Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan. The altercation ended with DeRozan giving what the NBA called a "forceful shove" to Dragic with an open hand.

This fiercely competitive game has got me hoping for another Raptors-Heat playoff battle. Not sure what Goran Dragic did here to make the Comp10 come out in DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/WExBY3F0l1 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 10, 2018

DeRozan was fined $25,000 while Dragic earned a $10,000 fine.