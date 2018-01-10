Serge Ibaka, James Johnson suspended in aftermath of Raptors-Heat fight

Aside from dishing out one-game bans, the NBA also fined DeRozan and Dragic for a separate incident

Tuesday's game between the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat was one of the most intense we've seen this season. The Heat won, 90-89, on a last-second game-winner by Wayne Ellington, but it was two incidents that got even more attention.

In the third quarter, Heat forward James Johnson and Raptors forward Serge Ibaka were involved in an altercation that led to both players taking swings at each other. Both were ejected for fighting, and on Wednesday each player was suspended for one game by the NBA.

Johnson will serve his suspension on Wednesday night as the Heat face the Pacers, while Ibaka will sit out Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Tempers flared again after the final buzzer, this time between Heat guard Goran Dragic and Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan. The altercation ended with DeRozan giving what the NBA called a "forceful shove" to Dragic with an open hand.

DeRozan was fined $25,000 while Dragic earned a $10,000 fine.

