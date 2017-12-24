Serge Ibaka joked he's going to play with John Wall after DeMar DeRozan didn't get him a Christmas gift

Wall got all of his Wizards teammates personalized Rolex watches

Ahead of Christmas, John Wall gave custom Rolex watches all of his teammates. It was a pretty awesome and generous thing for Wall to do -- especially considering that according to TMZ, it cost him over half a million dollars

And now, it appears that it may have gotten him a new teammate. After the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday afternoon, Serge Ibaka joked that he was going to play with Wall because DeMar DeRozan didn't get him anything for Christmas.

The full exchange is pretty funny. Shoutout to DeRozan for offering the consolation prize of a Subway gift card. 

Ibaka would be a pretty perfect addition for the Wizards, who could use his floor spacing and interior defense. Unfortunately for Wall and Co., you aren't allowed to just join a new team halfway through the season. 

Besides, with the way the Raptors are playing, Ibaka would be taking a step backward to join the Wizards. After their win over the Sixers, the Raptors are 23-8, and just 1 1/2 games behind the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. 

