Seth Curry is signing a one-year deal to join the Golden State Warriors, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Tuesday. Curry will team up with his brother, Stephen Curry, for the first time in the 2025-26 season after playing 76 games the last two seasons for the Charlotte Hornets.

Curry, 35, averaged 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists during the 2024-25 campaign. During his 11-year NBA career, Curry has shot 43.3% from the 3-point line on four attempts per game.

The signing of Curry comes just hours after the Warriors finally settled the Jonathan Kuminga contract saga by giving the restricted free agent a two-year deal. The Warriors had been linked to Curry, Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and other free agents, but couldn't officially sign anyone until the Kuminga situation was resolved.

The Warriors will be the ninth different team Curry has played for during his career. Curry went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and originally signed a non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors but was waived after playing in six preseason games. He spent time with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G League during the start of the 2013-14 season (formerly the D-League) before signing with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State opens the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21.