Seth Curry will be out until at least December 11

Seth Curry won’t be suiting up and playing for the Dallas Mavericks any time before December 11. That’s what head coach Rick Carlisle told the media today. It will also be the next time that any updates on Curry’s condition will be announced, per Mavs.com’s Earl K. Sneed. Curry was sidelined indefinitely during preseason with a stress reaction in his left tibia.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Curry will remained out for a few more weeks. However, this is the first firm date that Carlisle has given on his potential return. Carlisle recently spoke about Curry’s progress before to the Mavericks’ 97-81 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“Well, he’s inching closer all the time,” Carlisle said. “Again, there’s been no setbacks that I’m aware of. He hasn’t participated in live practice, per se, but there’s been simulated live situations. In other words, stuff with coaches where you have a defender or offensive player — but it’s very set up so as not to create risk or anything like that.

“Look, he’s working at it. He wants to be back. It’s just got to happen at the right time. He certainly will not play until sometime in December which is no outrageous statement at this point. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, there. There’s no timetable. There’s no saying ‘hey, he’s going to play against this team’ or ‘this is some target date.’ We’re just not there yet.”

December 11 is two weeks away. While anything can happen between now and then, based on Carlisle’s comments, it wouldn’t be surprising if Curry required more recovery time. Besides, with the Mavericks sitting at the bottom of the Western Conference, there’s no rush to bring him back.