Seven NBA training camp questions: What will Knicks do with Melo? Sixers healthy?

NBA media days begin Friday for teams going overseas in preseason, and continue Monday for the rest of the league. From there, training camp begins. The season is less than a month away. With all the change that came to the league this summer, from trades to free agency to drama, there are big things to work out in training camp.

The NBA's not like the NFL in that there are few situations that feature real competition for starting spots and positions are more liquid than ever. That doesn't mean that there aren't big questions to be answered starting when players and coaches meet the media in the coming days.

Here's a look at seven big questions to watch out for as NBA training camp begins.

1. Seriously, Knicks, what are you doing?

Media day for the New York Knicks is Monday, September 25, and the team still hasn't traded disgruntled Carmelo Anthony . It's been nearly a year since New York first began seriously exploring moving Anthony, and in that time, Phil Jackson has been removed as head of basketball operations, the Knicks have had to mend fences with Kristaps Porzingis , a trade involving the Houston Rockets acquiring Melo has gotten reportedly close and then backed away from, seasons have changed, months have gone by and, still, Anthony is technically a Knick.

I say "technically," because Anthony is nowhere to be found on the team's website outside of the roster page.

Yet, he is on the roster.

Expect talks to continue as the Knicks try and avoid the awkwardness of a media day with Anthony having to field questions about why, exactly, he's still in New York. Some of that's on him, given his no-trade clause and selectiveness in where he's willing to go, but the Knicks have to push a deal to the finish line. You can't start a new chapter without turning the page.

2. Who's Denver's starting point guard?

Jameer Nelson was the starter last year, and honestly, has probably earned the benefit of the doubt here. Nelson's numbers overall, and with Nikola Jokic , were exceptional. However, he's not the future for the Denver Nuggets . Emmanuel Mudiay has struggled to the point of slipping entirely out of the rotation, but Jamal Murray showed explosiveness Denver needs in its backcourt.

Murray had the profile of a 2-guard coming out of Kentucky Wildcats , but was adamant he would be a point guard in the NBA. He has a lot to learn about orchestrating an offense, but next to Jokic and Paul Millsap , he doesn't have to do much of that, honestly. Still, putting Murray in as the starting point guard comes with risk due to his inexperience.

There's been a consistent feeling in Denver that Nelson will be dealt to another team, but with training camp next week, there may not be time to get a deal done. If it's an open competition in camp for the starting spot, you can expect Nelson to win out.

3. So... are the Sixers actually healthy?

Ben Simmons missed all of last season. Joel Embiid missed all but 31 games. Can the Sixers get their squad healthy enough to compete for the playoff spot that's open to them this season?

Embiid, of course, is the bigger issue. He's capable of being a top-15 player and transcendent force in the league. But he missed two full seasons with foot problems before making his debut last season, then went down not even halfway through the year despite not playing in back to backs. How careful do the Sixers have to be with him to keep him healthy? And what impact does that have on their locker room, their rotations, and their play?

Simmons has reportedly been impressive in workouts, but his game was always raw. Without a jumper, he need cohesion and continuity to make the most of his skills, and that takes time. However, if Simmons and Embiid are 100 percent, the Sixers might be good enough to compete for a mid-tier playoff spot in the East.

4. Can OKC handle the drama?

Russell Westbrook has yet to sign his max extension the Oklahoma City Thunder made available. Paul George is a free agent next summer with interest in the Los Angeles Lakers . There's a lot riding on this season for the Thunder, and the questions will be there for them about it. Westbrook has spent his whole career in the spotlight, it's not a problem for him, in part because he makes himself available to the media so rarely.

Still, there's going to be a buzz in OKC again. The Thunder will have to keep themselves tight and together, to stay focused on short-term goals with a lot of big-picture issues being worked out around them.

George will have to handle questions not only about his new team, but the drama with the Lakers and their tampering from the summer, as well as whether he will ever commit long-term to OKC. If Westbrook doesn't sign the extension, trade rumors will continue to swirl. This season will be anything but quiet for the Thunder.

5. Where are the Warriors' heads at?

The Golden State Warriors gained revenge for 2016's humiliating collapse. They had one of the most dominant playoff runs in NBA history and are discussed as one of the all-time great teams. Kevin Durant decision to join the bandwagon has been validated with a Finals MVP. Their core have two titles in three years.

Now what?

The goal is always more titles, as many as possible. Can the Warriors stay hungry, though, after the emotional relief of making good on what was always an assured title they simply had to not screw up? Their media day should provide some clues as to where the Warriors' heads are at, and how seriously they'll take the regular season. Remember that they've been to three Finals in a row, that's a lot of basketball in a short amount of time.

The Warriors have nothing left to prove, and in the eyes of most, their 2018 title is equally assured despite all this summer's drama and wild moves. How do they stay hungry?

Besides creating ghost accounts to attack online critics, of course.

6. Sorting out the Spurs

With Tony Parker out for several months, the San Antonio Spurs have to make the call on whether to move Patty Mills into a starting role, or keep him in his usual bench spot and move Dejounte Murray to the starting unit. Danny Green , Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge will fill out the rest of the starters, but power forward is still uncertain.

Pau Gasol is ancient at this point, Rudy Gay is coming off a torn Achilles. Plus, the Spurs are always developing talent. There are a lot of questions about what this Spurs rotation will look like.

7. How do Celtics approach their lineups?

The Boston Celtics have their new franchise icon in Kyrie Irving . Gordon Hayward slides in at small forward, Al Horford remains at center. But will they go with Jaylen Brown at 2-guard with Marcus Morris moving to power forward? Will they pair Horford with the newly-signed Aron Baynes to try and fix their rebounding and rim protection issues? Could Marcus Smart start at 2-guard to balance out Irving defensively?

Boston has a wide array of options for versatility in its lineups, and can play small or big. The Celtics' approach will be fascinating in the first year when Brad Stevens has serious expectations on the squad.