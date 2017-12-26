Seven reasons why we won't soon forget the NBA's 2017 Christmas Day

Well, basketball fans, another NBA Christmas chocked full of marquee matches has come and gone, and there was no shortage of memorable moments.

From LeBron James no-calls to Stephen Curry in his pajamas, here are all the reasons we loved NBA Christmas 2017.

LeBrontroversy in Oakland

Of course a heated, hard-fought battle between the two teams that have met in the last three NBA Finals had to end with missed calls and a referendum on the league's use of instant replay.

LeBron James appeared to be fouled not once, but twice, in the game's closing minute. Neither was called, and the ball was awarded to the Warriors both times, helping them close out the 99-92 win. It's not all smiles for the Warriors, however. In each of the last two years, the team that has won the Christmas Day matchup between the Cavs and Warriors has gone on to lose in the Finals.

Draymond trolls LeBron with Arthur sneakers

The friendly social media rivalry between Draymond Green and LeBron James goes way back, but Green took things to another level with his holiday footwear. He poked fun at LeBron's infamous Arthur meme from a couple of months ago by wearing sneakers adorned with the same character. Troll on, Draymond.

Swaggy P's multi-colored swag

Speaking of sneakers, Nick Young shirked all sense of basketball decorum by wearing two different-colored, Tracy McGrady-inspired shoes for the Warriors. No word on how many unsuspecting viewers were blinded by looking at them.

Kanter steals Christmas

In a marquee matchup of some of the league's top up-and-coming stars (Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis, Ben Simmons), it was none other than Knicks center Enes Kanter who ended up stealing the spotlight. Kanter posted a massive stat line of 31 points and 22 rebounds to keep the Knicks within striking distance before eventually losing.

Embiid was no slouch with 25 points and 16 rebounds himself, but Kanter winning that matchup was truly a Christmas miracle.

Wall gets best of Kyrie

John Wall is constantly letting people know that he's underrated and thinks he should be listed among the league's elite point guards -- on Christmas Day, he sure helped his case. Wall looked like the best player on the floor, and led his Wizards to a 111-103 win over Kyrie Irving and the Celtics. Wall had 21 points and 14 assists, while Irving finished with 20 points and five assists, adding another chapter to the developing Washington-Boston rivalry.

The Currys are way too adorable

Steph didn't play on Christmas, presumably giving him more time to find the perfect set of matching holiday jammy jams for himself and his family. He posted this beaming photo to Instagram after the Warriors' win.

No LaVar

It truly was a silent night in Los Angeles, as nary a peep was heard from the NBA's loudest father, LaVar Ball. Maybe it was because Lonzo didn't play, but TNT kept LaVar out of the Lakers-Wolves broadcast entirely, and it was the greatest gift any NBA fan could hope for.