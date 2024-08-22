A sexual assault lawsuit filed against Dwight Howard has been dropped, according to court records in Gwinnett County, GA. The civil suit, which was filed by a man named Stephen Harper in July of 2023, accused Howard of sexual assault and battery.

One of Howard's attorneys told ESPN that Harper was not paid to drop the lawsuit. Per the filing, Harper dismissed all of his claims against Howard, and did so with prejudice, which means he can not file another suit in the future based on those same claims.

In Harper's complaint, he alleged that he exchanged messages with Howard on Instagram and agreed to meet at Howard's residence for a sexual encounter. Upon arrival, another man, identified as "Kitty," was there, and the two forced Harper to participate in sexual activity. Harper provided screenshots of the alleged Instagram conversation as well as a Uber receipt to Howard's residence on the night of the incident.

Harper first reported the alleged assault to Gwinnett County police in 2022, but never gave a formal interview so the police eventually suspended the case. Criminal charges have not been filed against Howard.

Howard's lawyers accused Harper of trying to extort their client for money in a statement to ESPN in October of 2023. In an Instagram Live broadcast that same month, Howard denied the accusations. "Stop worrying about it," Howard said. "I ain't gotta deny it, I don't gotta talk about none of that crap. This s--- didn't even happen. You worried about the wrong stuff. That's why it's called an accusation. Allegedly. Come on, man."

In December of 2023, Howard's lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it was "frivolous" and "nothing more than a classic case of unrequited love." A judge declined to dismiss the suit in February.

Howard, now 38, most recently played for the Taiwan Mustangs alongside DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook in The Asian Tournament. His last NBA appearance came in 2022 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Before that, Howard was selected by the Orlando Magic as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He was an eight-time All-Star and won an NBA title in 2020 during his second of three stints with the Lakers.