Shabazz Muhammad is planning on legally changing his name to 'Bazz'
He has a very simple explanation as to why
The NBA has plenty of player nicknames around the league, but how many of those players enjoy their nickname so much that they're willing to legally change their name?
Well, it appears at least one of them.
According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad has plans on changing his name to simply "Bazz," the nickname that he has gone by for quite some time.
Why? Well, his answer is quite simple.
"I just like it," Muhammed said. "Everybody calls me that anyway."
Well, that's as good a reason as any, I suppose.
Although Bazz isn't sure how long the formalities of the legal process will take, his nameplate in the Timberwolves' locker room at Target Center already displays the nickname exclusively. Once the change is officially made, one would assume we'll be seeing 'Bazz' displayed on the back of his jersey and on all other forms of presentation, which will be pretty sweet.
Now, it's only fair to wonder whether other NBA stars might see Bazz implement the idea and decide to do the same. Maybe Giannis Antetokounmpo will do everyone a favor and just start going by The Greek Freak full time.
