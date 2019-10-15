Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevon Looney headline NBA's top under-the-radar players to watch this season

Imagine if you could safely remove the brain cells storing your knowledge of everything that has happened in the NBA since the 2019 Finals. One week before opening night, you could learn that Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Kemba Walker, Mike Conley, Al Horford and D'Angelo Russell have changed teams. You'd have no idea that Zion Williamson has already begun eating rims in New Orleans, that his teammate Lonzo Ball has a normal-looking jump shot and that John Beilein is teaching the Cavaliers how to pivot. Oh, what a trip it would be to try to take everything in at once, completely removed from the last four months of offseason discourse.

Unfortunately, as far as I know, that kind of hyper-targeted memory loss remains elusive, so you've probably processed the comings and goings of all the stars by now. Let's put those guys to the side, then, and take a look at some players who haven't been overanalyzed, and who the nerdiest among us are looking forward to watching.

If this were a team, the 21-year-old combo guard would be the captain. On offense he is poised and advanced for his age, with an uncanny ability to slither his way through defenders and finish at ambitious angles. On defense he might be even more impressive. No matter how long his partnership with Chris Paul lasts, it will help Gilgeous-Alexander down the line. It is in no way surprising that the rebuilding Thunder insisted on getting him back in the George deal -- aggressive, long and athletic, he is a quintessential OKC guy.

Watch the rookie play passing lanes, and it makes sense that he's named Matisse -- defensively, he is a bold and colorful artist. The 76ers have missed this kind of roving perimeter presence since the departure of Robert Covington, and Thybulle has the potential to become the same kind of folk hero in Philadelphia, where the dream is that he and Zhaire Smith will be competent enough offensively to be counted on deep in the playoffs.

At worst, Looney is a heady, defense-first big who will make the weirdo Warriors look more Warriors-y by virtue of being in the right place at the right time. At best, he will make Golden State's front office look brilliant for figuring out a way to re-sign him on the cheap. True Looney believers have been gearing up for the season by watching his high school highlights, convinced that he's about to show the world he's much more than a role player and help the team avoid slipping too far in the standings.

After Dejounte Murray in 2017-18 and Derrick White last season, the Spurs somehow have another guard who could be on the verge of a breakout. Summer league is not renowned for its predictive power, but every year there are a select few players who look far too good to be there. Walker was one of those this July, and, provided that he can jostle his way into San Antonio's crowded rotation, the team's entertainment value will rise dramatically.

If the Bulls understand what they have in Satoransky, they'll empower him like the Wizards never did. Good things tend to happen when he touches the ball, and he is a clever, multipositional defender, too. I can't wait for Jim Boylen to tell reporters how "juiced" and "jacked up" he is about the ball movement when Satoransky is on the floor.

Collectively, the Lakers' collection of guards have the skills to space the floor, reliably make plays off the dribble and adequately defend opposing ballhandlers. If Los Angeles is looking for one guard to do all of those things, however, Caruso has a chance to play an extremely important role. You should be rooting for this to happen.

Clarke was so beloved among draftniks that I was sort of annoyed with myself when I agreed with them. If you are able to watch his college and summer league tape and resist coming to the conclusion that the Grizzlies got a steal, please tell me what you saw. Anyway, after nabbing Jaren Jackson Jr. a year ago, Memphis appears to have two young bigs who can switch onto wings, score inside and (maybe) make 3s. Clarke doesn't have the size Jackson does, but makes up for it by exploding off the floor in a way that is frankly astonishing to see in person.

I'm not sure what to expect from Bridges on either end in his second season, but the upside of a strong, bouncy and quick forward like him is obvious, especially if he becomes a legit stretch 4. The Hornets' lack of firepower puts him in a weird position, as they would be crazy not to let him spread his wings as a playmaker, but they might not be able to provide him with an environment in which he can succeed as one.

Anunoby needs to not only bounce back, but make a leap. He should shine defensively, but, when the Raptors' offense presents him with open 3s and opportunities to create, the pressure will be on. There is a long list of players from the 2017 draft class -- Zach Collins, Luke Kennard and Markelle Fultz, to name a few -- whose progress (or lack thereof) feels particularly significant for their teams, but Anunoby stands out because he is essentially auditioning to be a part of Toronto's core.

Back in Houston on a three-year, $11 million deal, he will be a bargain as long as he plays more like the House we saw in the regular season than the (banged-up) one we saw in the playoffs. If the Rockets want to get faster and less predictable, House's speed and slashing ability will come in handy. Like Anunoby or Utah's Royce O'Neale, he has a chance to establish himself as a 3-and-D-and-other-stuff guy. Let's find out about the other stuff.

Already somewhat of a sensation in Miami, Herro plays with an unmistakeable panache. It is not clear to me that the step-back 3s and floaters will be efficient shots for him at this level, but I definitely want to see what happens if he keeps taking them. Thanks to Jimmy Butler's arrival, the continuing saga of Point Justise, the development of Bam Adebayo, the return of Dion Waiters and the looming possibility of a CP3 trade, the Heat are far more interesting than they were a few months ago. Herro just makes them a bit spicier.

Shamet made 45 percent of his 3s with the Clippers and 42.2 percent overall as a rookie, setting the bar about as high as it gets for a shooter. The challenge now is maintaining similar accuracy from deep while improving in other areas -- he added weight for defensive purposes, and he might play more point guard, his natural position before the Sixers had him running around screens like JJ Redick. In theory, Shamet is an ideal complementary player next to Los Angeles' stars. He is also the kind of player who could swing a series in May or even June.