The awards for Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander keep piling up. Gilgeous-Alexander was named NBA MVP earlier this month, earned a spot on the All-NBA team for the third consecutive season and was named Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP after a standout series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"It's a really good feeling," Gilgeous-Alexander said on the ESPN broadcast. "Stuff you dream about as a kid."

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in a 124-94 series-clinching Game 5 win over Minnesota on Wednesday. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists during the five-game series.

After having his worst game of the NBA playoffs in Game 3 with 14 points, Gilgeous-Alexander responded with his first 40-point performance in his playoff career in Game 4. Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 31 points in Game 1 and 38 in Game 2. The Thunder won all four games he scored 30+ points.

The individual conference final MVP trophies were introduced by the league in 2022. Warriors star Stephen Curry won the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP in 2022. Nuggets star Nikola Jokić won the award in 2023, and former Mavericks guard Luka Dončić was named the winner of the award last year.

Gilgeous-Alexander will now try to become the first player since Curry in 2015 to win regular-season MVP honors and a championship in the same season.

Oklahoma City will host the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on June 5.