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🏆 Five things to know Monday

🏀 Do not miss this: NBA conference finals begin tonight

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Only four teams remain in the hunt for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The Thunder and Knicks took the weekend off and awaited their opponents, and following Game 6 in the Western Conference and Game 7 in the East, they now know what it will take to get to the NBA Finals.

The Spurs wrapped up their series with the Timberwolves (who once again fell just short of the conference's elites) on Saturday to set up a battle of MVP finalists in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama. Sunday night, the Cavaliers dispatched the Pistons in a Game 7 blowout -- with four players scoring at least 23 points -- and made it clear that Cade Cunningham can't do it all for Detroit.

The Western Conference finals open Monday night with Game 1 in Oklahoma City. If you need a reason to tune in, here are two -- Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander, two of the game's brightest stars. Also, Brad Botkin identified five big questions that will determine which of the conference's top two seeds will clinch a spot in the Finals.

Botkin also happens to be a lone wolf in our staff picks. He is the only one of six NBA writers to pick the Spurs, but he concedes that it will take seven games for them to pull it off.

Botkin: "I'm betting on the Wemby effect to trump all other factors in this series. He's the defensive version of 2014-15 Stephen Curry in the way he warps the geometry of the court. Because of that, those Warriors were ready to win it all before people were ready to accept that fact, without the years of 'playoff bruises' everyone thinks you need to endure first, and San Antonio is going to win not only this series but the whole damn thing for the same reason."

📈📉 NBA Draft Combine risers and fallers

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The most elite prospects have been in a tier of their own since early in the college basketball season, if not before, and not even the NBA Draft Combine could shake up the top of the board. The expectation is that the draft will really start at pick No. 5 after AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson are all accounted for.

Who teams will target behind that group is up for debate after a week of workouts in Chicago. A number of players improved their stock at the combine, including just about everyone on the NCAA champion Michigan roster. Our Adam Finkelstein explained why Morez Johnson Jr. was among the multiple Wolverines who helped themselves over the past few days.

Finkelstein: "Johnson didn't need to play five-on-five to help his draft stock. He measured bigger than expected, at 6-foot-9 without shoes, had a massive 7-foot-3.5 wingspan, and an NBA-ready 250-pound frame."

It wasn't all good, though. Five turnovers in five-on-five action made Dailyn Swain a faller among potential first-round prospects, and Koa Peat's new shooting mechanics backfired and became a talking point among scouts.

Peat's stay-or-go decision will now be important to follow before the deadline on May 27. Finkelstein says the Arizona freshman asked team executives whether he should stay in the draft or head back to school. He also wonders whether Kentucky's Malachi Moreno -- who reportedly emerged as a target in the mid- to late-first round -- is simply using leverage to get more from the Wildcats.

Finkelstein: "The fact that Moreno chose not to play five-on-five, while higher-ranked bigs like Rueben Chinyelu, Tarris Reed, and Flory Bidunga all opted in, was also being viewed as an indication that Moreno's representation was being very deliberate about controlling how the big man was being perceived. Ultimately, most still expect him to return to school."

📅 NFL Week 1 lookahead

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Last week's schedule release set the stage for the 2026 NFL season, and among the most obvious facts of the slate is that Week 1 should be tremendous. Once the preseason concludes and teams embark on their 18-week journeys, the league will immediately feature a batch of can't-miss matchups.

I ranked all 16 of the season-opening contests, among which are a Super Bowl rematch and a colossal NFC West battle. Here are the top five:

Patriots at Seahawks 49ers vs. Rams Bills at Texans Broncos at Chiefs Bears at Panthers

Additionally, the odds for all of those Week 1 contests are already set, and our Tyler Sullivan weighed in with his own predictions. He likes the 49ers to at least cover a 2.5-point spread against the Rams in the NFL's inaugural Australia game, and he's not counting them out as the outright winner. Check out the rest of Sullivan's picks.

Our schedule analysis expands well beyond just the Week 1 lineup. Here are four more breakdowns of the slate:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday