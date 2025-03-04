This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the favorite to win MVP, and if he keeps putting up numbers like he did last night, no one is going to be able to catch him. The Thunder superstar scored 51 points in a 137-128 win over the Rockets.

It's Gilgeous-Alexander's fourth 50-point game this season, the most in the NBA. He also leads the league in 40-point games (nine), 30-point games (37) and 20-point games (59).

All four of Gilgeous-Alexander's 50-point outings have come in his last 19 games.

But it's not just the huge explosions. It's the consistency: He has scored at least 20 points in 56 straight games. The next-longest active streak in the NBA is Jalen Brunson with seven games.

with seven games. Oh, and speaking of 50s, the Thunder picked up their 50th win of the season. Oklahoma City has consecutive 50-win seasons for the first time since 2012-14.

KYRIE IRVING AND THE DALLAS MAVERICKS

The Luka Dončić trade remains indefensible from the Mavericks' side, but if you wanted to really try to reconcile with it and take Dallas GM Nico Harrison's point of view, maybe you could see the Mavericks being considerably better defensively with Anthony Davis while still having the backcourt scoring exploits of Kyrie Irving. Again, I'm trying to be nice here.

But then Davis left his Dallas debut in on Feb. 8 with a groin injury and hasn't logged a minute since, and Monday, Irving left with a scary-looking knee sprain and had to be helped to the locker room, though not until after he hit two free throws.

It's not clear how much more strain the 32-30 Mavericks, currently the 10 seed (aka the final play-in spot) in the West, can take.

They were already down their top three bigs -- Davis, Dereck Lively II (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee) -- with significant injuries.

(ankle) and (knee) -- with significant injuries. PJ Washington hurt his ankle over the weekend and didn't play last night, and Caleb Martin (hip) hasn't played since being acquired near the trade deadline.

hurt his ankle over the weekend and didn't play last night, and (hip) hasn't played since being acquired near the trade deadline. Davis, Lively and Gafford will be reevaluated Thursday. But, as Brad Botkin writes

Adding insult to injury, the Mavericks announced they're increasing ticket prices next season. As if fans couldn't be mad/sad enough.

🏈 Sam Darnold not expected to get franchise tag, Tee Higgins gets tagged

Tag, Tee Higgins is it (again). Sam Darnold, apparently, will not be "it" ... at all. The Bengals franchise-tagged Higgins for the second straight year, and the Vikings reportedly will not use the tag on Darnold.

These are significant moves, but not the be-all, end-all.

As for more news regarding veterans ...

🏈 NFL mock draft post-combine, plus latest on what Titans will do at No. 1

The NFL combine has come and gone. We covered a lot of it yesterday, but our excellent team just keeps pumping out draft content, with Josh Edwards' winners and losers and Chris Trapasso's grades for the top 25 prospects.

Ryan Wilson has digested everything we've got and produced his first post-combine mock draft. Here's the top five:

Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami Browns: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State Giants: CB/WR Travis Hunter Patriots: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas Jaguars: DL Mason Graham, Michigan

A few things jump out.

⚽ UEFA Champions League round of 16 predictions



UEFA Champions League action is back with the round of 16 beginning today. Just like the knockout round, each matchup consists of two legs (one home, one away), so while no one will advance this week, teams can get one foot into the quarterfinals.

Here are today's games:

Club Brugge vs. Aston Villa | 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+ | Preview



| 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+ | Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid | 3 p.m. on Paramount+ | Preview



| 3 p.m. on Paramount+ | PSV vs. Arsenal | 3 p.m. on Paramount+ | Preview

| 3 p.m. on Paramount+ | Borussia Dortmund vs. Lille | 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

What a lineup! That Madrid derby should be tons of fun, and Pardeep Cattry predicts ...

Cattry: "Real Madrid 1, Atletico Madrid 1 -- Real Madrid have been unable to beat their crosstown rivals in two previous meetings this season, and things are trending in the right direction for another draw between these two. Both sides boast impressive goal scorers and even if the reigning champions have not exactly had the best of seasons, they still have that uncanny ability to come out of bad games mostly unscathed."

Here are all of our expert picks, best bets and much more. Our experts also picked their brackets, now that those are set -- there are three different champs among the five predictions -- and James Benge has bold predictions for the first legs.

