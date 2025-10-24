Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's talent is not in question, but his methods are the subject of furious debate. His first two games of the 2025-26 season will do nothing to change that. On Thursday night, the reigning MVP showed exactly why he's the most frustrating player in the league to guard.

Gilgeous-Alexander poured in a career-high 55 points in the Thunder's 141-135 double-overtime win over the Indiana Pacers -- the Thunder are the first team in NBA history to go to double-overtime in each of their first two games of a season -- on 15 of 31 from the field and 23 of 26 from the free throw line. He also added eight rebounds and five assists.

His 55 points on Thursday were the third-most by a Thunder player since the team moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, and he's already up to 90 points for the season. Only Wilt Chamberlain, Anthony Davis and Michael Jordan have scored more in the first two games of a season in NBA history.

Gilgeous-Alexander is also already 33 of 40 from the free throw line. His 23 makes and 26 attempts against the Pacers were both career-highs, and his 40 attempts are the most by a player in the first two games of a season in NBA history. He obviously won't average 20 free throws over the course of the season, but he already has a massive lead in that department and is once again on pace to be among the league leaders.

Since Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as an All-Star during the 2022-23 season, he has finished third, second and second in total free throw attempts over the last three seasons. During that time, only Giannis Antetokounmpo (2,261) has shot more free throws than Gilgeous-Alexander (2,057). No one else even had 1,700.

Free throw attempts from 2022-23 to 2024-25 season

Player FTA Giannis Antetokounmpo 2,261 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 2,057 Luka Dončić 1,697 Trae Young 1,607 DeMar DeRozan 1,576 Jayson Tatum 1,559

At times, the discussion about Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to get to the line can go too far and overshadow his unique gifts as a scorer and athlete. Thursday night's showing, however, was a reminder of why it keeps coming up.

It's not just that Gilgeous-Alexander shoots so many free throws -- it's how he gets to the line. Whereas Antetokounmpo bullies his way there with brute strength, Gilgeous-Alexander is a trickster. He fools defenders (and occasionally officials) with an array of hesitations, fakes and pivots.

No player makes opponents shake their heads or raise their arms in dismay more often than Gilgeous-Alexander. The Pacers spent seven consecutive games guarding him in the Finals just a few months ago, and even they couldn't help but be deceived.

Here's a sampling from Thursday. Aside from the third clip, perhaps, all of these are clear fouls. But that doesn't make them any less frustrating for the Pacers.

Just look at Jarace Walker's face after the one in overtime.

Jarace Walker wishing he hadn't bit on a Gilgeous-Alexander pump fake

Nothing sums up the experience of trying to defend Gilgeous-Alexander better than that.