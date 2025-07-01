Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's extension with Oklahoma City Thunder among richest in NBA history
SGA is now the highest-paid player in the NBA by AAV, and his contract is among the largest in league history
Fresh off of winning both NBA league MVP and NBA Finals MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly agreed to a four-year, $285 million super maximum contract extension to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder through the 2030-31 season. With his extension, Gilgeous-Alexander earns the richest contract in average annual value in league history, as well as one of the largest overall.
Per CBS Sports Research, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is now the highest-paid player in the NBA by AAV, with his $71.3 million AAV now $7M richer than Joel Embiid's $64.3M. Jayson Tatum ($62.8M), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($58.5M) and Anthony Davis ($58.5M) round out the top five.
Gilgeous-Alexander's contract is also the third-richest in league history, coming in just behind Jayson Tatum's $313.9M and Jaylen Brown's $285.4M deals. His contract overtakes Nikola Jokic's $276.1M and $269.1M deals signed by Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley among the NBA's richest ever.
Gilgeous-Alexander more than earned his new contract by virtue of his 2024-25 season, which saw him average a league-high 32.7 points in the regular season before putting up a 30.3 average in the NBA Finals. SGA achieved the NBA Triple Crown of league scoring champion, league MVP and Finals MVP, joining Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as just the fourth player in NBA history to have earned that hat trick.