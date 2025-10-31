The home of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was broken into Thursday night during a game against the Washington Wizards, according to KWTV. The Nichols Hills Police Department said officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to a report of a burglary at a residence in a north suburb of Oklahoma City. When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled the area and no one was inside the home at the time.

Police said no arrests have been made and did not disclose whether any property was stolen.

The break-in occurred as Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning NBA MVP, was at the Paycom Center in downtown Oklahoma City, where the Thunder defeated the Wizards, 127-108. A heavy police presence was seen in the neighborhood for several hours as investigators searched the property and Thunder general manager Sam Presti was spotted at the scene Thursday night, according to KWTV.

Police said there is no indication the incident poses a broader threat to the community but noted that patrols will be stepped up in the neighborhood through Halloween weekend and beyond.

Property records reviewed by The Oklahoman show the home associated with Gilgeous-Alexander is valued at nearly $4 million.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 31 points in the win for the reigning NBA champion Thunder, which improved to 6-0 on the season. Oklahoma City is back on the court against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.