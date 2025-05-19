Shaquille O'Neal offered yet another layer to conspiracies regarding the legitimacy of NBA draft Lottery. O'Neal, whom the Orlando Magic selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft, recently raised eyebrows when he shared the details of a conversion between himself and then-NBA commissioner David Stern that occurred three months before that year's draft.

"[Stern] says to me, 'Hey, can't wait for you to come to the NBA,'" O'Neal said on Ashley Nevel's podcast. "Then he pulled off to the side. 'You want to play where it's cold or where it's hot?' He asked me that. Yeah, he did. He asked me that. And I was like, 'Hot.' And he smiled, and I smiled."

O'Neal ultimately got his wish, when Orlando won that year's lottery with Charlotte and Minnesota getting the second and third picks, respectively.

While he didn't much of it at the time, O'Neal is now somewhat skeptical when it comes that the other lotteries the NBA has conducted over the years.

"You hear a lot of these conspiracy theories, and there's a lot of situations that could make these things sound good and sound true," O'Neal said before making a reference to the Dallas Mavericks winning this year's lottery after they received a ton of heat from their fans after trading superstar center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 regular season.

"It's very interesting how it all played out," O'Neal said about the Mavericks winning this year's lottery months after trading Davis.

By far, the biggest controversy regarding the lottery is the New York Knicks getting the No. 1 pick in the 1985 draft. With the pick, the Knicks selected center Patrick Ewing, who went onto enjoy a Hall of Fame career in New York. Ewing led the Knicks to the 1994 NBA Finals, but New York fell to the Houston Rockets in seven games. The Knicks never won a title with Ewing, but they do have a chance to snap their 26-year drought without an NBA Finals appearance if they can defeat historic rival Indiana in this year's Eastern Conference Finals.

Speaking of O'Neal, he was the beneficiary of another controversial moment in NBA history, when his 2002 Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings in the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers received several favorable calls during the series, especially in game six, a four-point win by Los Angeles that forced a game seven that O'Neal and Co. would ultimately win en route to their third straight NBA Finals triumph.

As far as O'Neal's pre-draft conversation with Stern, it's a shame that Stern can't share his side of the story (he passed away in 2020). It's quite possible that Stern was simply making small talk with O'Neal, who is known to embellish stories.

If his goal was to generate headlines, O'Neal has certainly done that. In the process, the Hall of Fame center has sparked another wave of questions and conversations regarding the NBA and its draft process.