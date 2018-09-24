Shaquille O'Neal disses Dwight Howard on Instagram: 'You ain't in my division'

Shaquille O'Neal has stayed in the headlines in between NBA seasons by doing a little talking.

In July, he reignited an on-air feud with Charles Barkley during one of his DJ sets, even getting a crowd to chant "Barkley has no rings." In August, he started a rumor about Kobe Bryant making a comeback, which Kobe's wife then firmly denied.

And now, in September, with the NBA season just around the corner, he's thrown some shade at Dwight Howard, who likes to do a little talking himself.

Howard recently found himself as the topic of some insults on MTV's "Wild 'n Out," and Shaq apparently enjoyed the barbs so much that he shared a video of the Dwight disses on Instagram this week.

Howard, who's sidelined as he recovers from a sore back after a busy offseason that included a trade to the Brooklyn Nets and subsequent buyout, caught wind of Shaq's post shortly afterward and commented on it, suggesting the two big names "can have a roast battle." Three hours later, O'Neal replied with a comment of his own and decided to just roast Howard right then and there, calling the 6-foot-11 Howard "lil man" and downplaying his entire NBA career.

"I only battle champions, Lil man," O'Neal wrote. "You ain't in my division. You in Charles Barkley division. Focus on getting that ring, brother."

Shaq from the top rope 🤭 pic.twitter.com/6Q6JiEBjPE — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) September 24, 2018

We can't decide which is better: The fact that Shaq so simply cast aside the accomplishments of an eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, or the fact that he somehow found a way to throw more dirt on Charles Barkley in the process.