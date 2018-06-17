Shaquille O'Neal: LeBron James shouldn't spend last seasons of career chasing rings

Now that the Golden State Warriors have clinched their third title in four seasons by sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, there are a few big questions that will dominate the offseason. The main one of those is: Where will LeBron James sign in free agency? Everyone is eager to know the answer to that question, so much so that people are even trying to look into where his kids are going to school for clues.

And, of course, everyone is offering up their thoughts on where "The King" should take his talents. His good friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade said he believes LeBron's decision will be more of "lifestyle thing." Now, Shaquille O'Neal -- who also once played with LeBron -- has given his take.

LeBron, Shaq believes, shouldn't spend the last few seasons of his career trying to chase titles. That's what Shaq tried, and it didn't work out so well for him. Via ESPN:

"My problem toward the end of my career was I was trying to shut everybody up and I was greedy [for more championships]," O'Neal said in an interview with ESPN at a pre-draft event on Friday evening for teens from the Y in Brooklyn. "After I got to three [titles], everybody was saying I couldn't get another. So I got four. After I got the fourth, they were saying I couldn't get another one. So I was trying to make quick stops to get it. Phoenix, Cleveland, Boston."

Shaq added that LeBron's book is essentially already written, and he's going to go down as one of the all-time greats no matter what. Anything he does at this point of his career is just adding "index pages" to his book, Shaq believes.

"Somebody told me a long time ago -- they said your book is already set [before the later stages of your career]. You can add index pages toward the end, but your book is already set. So LeBron's book is already set," O'Neal said. "He done already passed up legends; he done already made his mark -- he has three rings. His mentality now is probably: I want to get four before [Golden State Warriors guard] Steph [Curry] does. That's probably his mentality now. But if I was him, I wouldn't be trying to get four, five and six because it ain't going to matter. It's just something else to talk about, something else to add to the pages. He's a legend, talked about as who is the best between he and Michael Jordan, so he's set."

Obviously, it's ultimately LeBron's decision to make, but this is an interesting perspective from Shaq. While he wasn't playing at LeBron's level late in his career, he does know what it was like to bounce around from team to team in order to try and sneak an extra ring. And apparently he didn't enjoy it all that much.

Without putting words into his mouth, it seems Shaq is in agreement with Wade that the decision should be as much of lifestyle thing as it is about basketball.