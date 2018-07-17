Shaquille O'Neal reignites beef with Charles Barkley with 'Barkley sucks' chants during DJ set

Shaquille O'Neal is almost as committed to music as he is to basketball, from lending a helping hand to *NSYNC to going platinum as a rapper and now making appearances as DJ Diesel.

At one of his most recent tour stops, however, O'Neal apparently couldn't resist throwing some shade at one of his basketball counterparts, fellow NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

Shaq and Barkley aren't afraid to get tough with each other on the show, but DJ Diesel took his (indefinite?) beef with Chuck all the way to one of his own concerts, as documented by videographer Warren Manegan on Twitter, leading chants of "Barkley sucks" and "Barkley has no rings" while spinning tracks.

Barkley and O'Neal, of course, have a long-running debate over their championship pedigrees. On one segment of "Inside the NBA," the two talked over each other while questioning each other's Hall of Fame credentials, with Barkley saying he might've matched Shaq's title resume if he rode "on Kobe's coattails" -- a reference to O'Neal's time with Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers.