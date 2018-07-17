Shaquille O'Neal reignites beef with Charles Barkley with 'Barkley sucks' chants during DJ set
Now we're waiting on Chuck's diss track
Shaquille O'Neal is almost as committed to music as he is to basketball, from lending a helping hand to *NSYNC to going platinum as a rapper and now making appearances as DJ Diesel.
At one of his most recent tour stops, however, O'Neal apparently couldn't resist throwing some shade at one of his basketball counterparts, fellow NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley.
Shaq and Barkley aren't afraid to get tough with each other on the show, but DJ Diesel took his (indefinite?) beef with Chuck all the way to one of his own concerts, as documented by videographer Warren Manegan on Twitter, leading chants of "Barkley sucks" and "Barkley has no rings" while spinning tracks.
Barkley and O'Neal, of course, have a long-running debate over their championship pedigrees. On one segment of "Inside the NBA," the two talked over each other while questioning each other's Hall of Fame credentials, with Barkley saying he might've matched Shaq's title resume if he rode "on Kobe's coattails" -- a reference to O'Neal's time with Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
Report: Kawhi may attend Team USA camp
Things could get a little awkward in Las Vegas for the disgruntled Spurs star and his coac...
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
2018 NBA Summer League how to watch
The finals are set for NBA's Las Vegas Summer League
-
Report: LeBron to miss Team USA minicamp
James, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner, will miss Gregg Popovich's first minicamp next...
-
Kings, Grizz reportedly finalizing trade
Sacramento will also send Garrett Temple to the Grizzlies as a part of the deal