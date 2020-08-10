Shaquille O'Neal made a shrine in his living room for Kobe Bryant in celebration of his late friend's life. He honored Bryant and the years they spent together on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shaq gave everyone a look at the shrine during a call with "Entertainment Tonight" and talked about what Kobe meant to him:

O'Neal asked if they wanted to see it and panned his camera to the images and memories he put on display, including photos with Bryant from championship runs and a drawing of the two of them celebrating.

"I definitely think about him every day and the world is doing a great job of keeping him alive ... Even though he's not with us, he will always be with us," O'Neal said.

The two Lakers legends were on the team together from 1996 to 2004. During that time they won back-to-back-to-back NBA championships from 2000-2003. Shaq also talked about Vanessa Bryant and said he will also welcome the Bryant Family in. "I haven't had a chance to talk to her, but hopefully she knows that my family, we will open up our arms to her. Hopefully, her daughters will call me 'Uncle Shaq' like my kids called Kobe 'Uncle Kobe,'" he said.

Bryant died in a helicopter accident January at the age of 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, and seven others. O'Neal was one of many people who spoke at Bryant's memorial.