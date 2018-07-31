Shaquille O'Neal says he heard Kobe Bryant is making a comeback: 'You heard it here first'
He was adamant, however, in denying that he'll be making his own return to the court
You can rely on Shaquille O'Neal for throwing shade at Charles Barkley, but can you rely on him for legit NBA news? That's the question after the big man told TMZ this weekend that a certain former teammate of his might be making a comeback.
Approached at an L.A. charity basketball game, O'Neal was asked if he'd consider returning to the court at age 46 to team up with LeBron James now that No. 23 is with the Lakers. After an emphatic "no, I'm done," he turned to the camera with this:
"Kobe coming back, I heard. Kobe coming back, I heard he was. You heard it here first."
Something tells us Shaq might be messing with everybody on this one.
Kobe Bryant, who played with O'Neal from 1996-2004, may still be a beloved figure in L.A., but he's 39 now and hasn't played in the NBA since retiring in 2016. He also played in just 107 total games over his final three seasons, and it's not as if he isn't enjoying his post-basketball dive into Los Angeles' entertainment scene.
Then again, he wouldn't necessarily be alone if he's serious about coming back.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Anthony free to sign with Rockets
Anthony is officially a free agent, and will reportedly become a member of the Rockets' championship...
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Designer creates NBA unis as soccer kits
Some of these are better than the actual jerseys they're emulating
-
Cavs fans plan parade for Thompson
According to reports, Thompson hit Green at an ESPYs after party
-
NBA offseason grades: Draft, free agency
Who's in and who's out for each team? We have all the player movement and grades right her...
-
Report: Thompson hit Green at party
Thompson and Green's feud from the Finals apparently carried over to an incident last month...