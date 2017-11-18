LOOK: Shaquille O'Neal takes a photo in front of a very cool basketball-themed tree

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the best basketball players to ever suit up in the NBA, and even though he's not playing anymore, he still loves the game. He made that clear recently, as he posed in front of a very cool basketball themed piece of art.

In his latest Instagram post, Shaq posed in front of a giant tree like sculpture made from a number of basketball rims. Judging by the fact that Shaq is at least seven feet tall himself, the structure appears to be possibly 20 feet tall or so.

Take a look below.

These are all the backboards I have broken this is the “BROKEN RIM TREE” A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Nov 18, 2017 at 5:04am PST

Shaq called it his "BROKEN RIM TREE," but the sculpture is actually a piece of art called Orange Tree by Alexandre Arrechea. Via 21cmuseumhotels.com:

Orange Tree, Alexandre Arrechea's large-scale sculpture of a metal tree sprouting basketball hoops and surrounded by basketballs, has been exhibited in New York, Philadelphia, and Shanghai. Pepsi-Cola incorporated Orange Tree as part of the company's "Bronx Flavor Campaign," an initiative designed to promote awareness of health issues in the Bronx borough of New York. Referencing found objects, architecture, nature, and imagery from popular culture, Arrechea creates work that is engaging and provocative, accessible, and profound. Designed for outdoor, public space, Orange Tree is a sculptural exploration of the relationship between sports and urban street culture.

Pretty sweet.

Clarification:

A previous version of this story suggested O'Neal had commissioned or purchased this piece of art. There is no evidence he has any role in its creation other than taking a photo with it.