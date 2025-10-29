NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal had a custom 2025 Range Rover stolen this month in Georgia during its transport to Louisiana, where the Hall of Famer was set to drive it during his visit for an LSU game. Authorities are still in search of the vehicle, which they said was fraudulently removed from a fabrication business between Oct. 20 and 22 and driven to the Atlanta area last week.

Effortless Motors customized the $180,000 vehicle for O'Neal and arranged transport through FirstLine Trucking LLC, among other shops. Investigators are looking into the logistics of the shipping process and have yet to locate the luxury SUV, although they have identified suspects and received search warrants from the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office. Effortless Motors also offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the vehicle's recovery.

Authorities are investigating FirstLine Trucking LLC's role in the vehicle's transport. The company claimed it was hacked but reportedly did not disclose that information until after the vehicle disappeared.

"We do all his cars. This time, we set up transport, and transport claimed they were hacked and don't know who picked up the vehicle," said Ahmad Abdelrahman, a spokesperson for Effortless Motors.

O'Neal commissioned numerous customizations to the SUV including a full renovation of the interior and extended seating to accommodate his 7-foot-1 stature. He worked with Effortless Motors since 2023 on multiple vehicles.

"We take the security and trust of our clients very seriously," Abdelrahman said. "This was a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company's network. Police are saying this may be a part of a big operation ring that's been happening. ... We're waiting for some updates."