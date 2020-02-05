Shareef O'Neal reveals new tattoos honoring Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant

The sports world continues to mourn the deaths of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others who were on the Lakers legend's helicopter when it crashed in California last month. Several athletes have expressed their appreciation for Bryant through various social media posts and statements.

Some, like Shareef O'Neal -- the son of former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal -- decided to honor Kobe and Gianna Bryant with new tattoos.

On Wednesday, O'Neal showed off his leg tattoo that features Gianna Bryant's No. 2 jersey along with Kobe Bryant shooting a jump shot. In addition, the tattoo features Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys and includes the phrase "Mamba Mentality."

O'Neal and Bryant had a close relationship while O'Neal was growing up. O'Neal recently announced that he was transferring from UCLA and messaged Bryant frequently about the situation.

"He just told me to always be the best I can be," O'Neal told TMZ Sports. "Always try hard and always try to work harder than everyone else 'cause every day you take off, there's always people trying to get better. So, he just told me to be the best I can be, I don't have to live up to my dad's name. I don't have to live up to anybody's name. Be the best I can be."

O'Neal isn't the only one that has gotten a tattoo in honor of Bryant. Lakers star LeBron James and Anthony Davis each got leg tattoos to remember Bryant following the tragedy.