Shaun Livingston free agency rumors: Veteran guard open to retirement, would like to finish career with Clippers

After a long and decorated career that saw him overcome and bounce back from a serious leg injury, veteran guard Shaun Livingston's NBA future remains uncertain. While Livingston, 33, is open to the idea of calling it a career and retiring, he would prefer to play one more year with a team where he feels he would fit.

Livingston, who had a team option on his contract for the 2019-20 season, was waived by the Golden State Warriors earlier this month after five seasons -- and three championships -- with the franchise.

"At this point, it's more about finishing my career the right way," Livingston said, via the Peoria Journal Star. "Going to where the fit is right as far as what I can bring to the table. Coming in and helping a team from a leadership standpoint, helping mentor the young guys and playing spot minutes ... I'm at the stage of my career where those are the things where I add the most value."

There is one team in particular that Livingston thinks would be a great fit for him at this point in his career: the Los Angeles Clippers, who initially drafted Livingston in the lottery of the 2004 Draft. He played with the Clippers through 2008.

"That would be awesome, the ideal fit," Livingston said of returning to the Clippers. "That would be a part of coming full circle. But it has to work on their end. If there's a spot, an opportunity, that would probably make the most sense. There's been some interest [on the Clippers' part]. It's about whether they're ready to pull the trigger."

After signing Kawhi Leonard in free agency and simultaneously landing Paul George via trade, the Clippers suddenly find themselves at the center of the NBA universe. If Livingston signed there, he would get an opportunity to compete for another NBA title. However, if things don't work out, he's content with his career as is.

"Rosters are being filled up right now," Livingston said. "If an opportunity comes up and it makes sense on my end, I'll jump at that opportunity. If it doesn't, it's been a helluva ride."

Though rosters are largely set at this point, they will still continue to be fleshed out over the next few weeks. Livingston's decision can be expected to come sometime before training camps get underway in September.