Shawn Kemp, the six-time NBA All-Star and Seattle Supersonics legend, has been booked in relation to an investigation of a drive-by shooting, according to the Pierce County (WA) jail roster.

"At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 block of S. Steele St. One car fled," the Tacoma Police Department tweeted. "No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-year-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing."

That tweet does not name Kemp, specifically. However, Kemp is listed on the Pierce County Corrections Booking website with the drive-by shooting listed as the charge. The shooting occurred near the Tacoma Mall, and the investigation is ongoing.

Since retiring, Kemp has been active in the movement to bring the NBA back to Seattle after the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City. He has operated a number of businesses in the Seattle area over the years. He also played for the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers in a decorated 14-year NBA career.

Kemp has dealt with other legal problems in the past. In 2006, he was arrested for drug possession in Washington after he and another man were found with cocaine, marijuana, and a semiautomatic pistol. Kemp was detained again in 2006, this time in Houston, for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Now, however, he appears to be dealing with the most severe situation yet.