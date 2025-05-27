Former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree assault following his role in allegedly firing a gun in the parking lot of Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Washington, in March 2023. The 55-year-old Kemp was previously charged with one count of first-degree assault with a firearm enhancement, but prosecutors amended the charges last week, adding a second first-degree assault charge, also with a firearm enhancement, as well as drive-by shooting.

Kemp, who declined to comment after Tuesday's hearing, now faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. He will be sentenced on Aug. 22, according to the Seattle Times.

The alleged shooting incident occurred two years ago when police said Kemp fired a gun at two men during a dispute outside the shopping area. Kemp's attorney, W. Scott Boatman, previously stated his client's actions were "reasonable and legally justified" after several personal items were stolen from his vehicle. Boatman said Kemp only opened fire after he was shot at by occupants inside of a car once he tracked his stolen iPhone to that location. Kemp stayed on the scene in 2023 and assisted police with their investigation, insisting on self-defense, per Boatman.

On the date of the alleged incident, the Tacoma Police Department released the following report:

"At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 block of S. Steele St. One car fled. No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-year-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing."

Since his retirement, Kemp has dealt with a series of run-ins with the law. He was arrested in 2006 for drug possession in Washington after he was found with cocaine, marijuana and a semiautomatic pistol. Later that year, Kemp faced a misdemeanor charge for marijuana possession.

A six-time NBA all-star, Kemp is best known for his statistically dominant years with the Supersonics. However, he also played for the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers over an impressive 14-year NBA career.