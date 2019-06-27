Should the NBA consider a shortened season, and can they make it work?

The last thing that basketball fans probably want is less basketball, but could the NBA benefit from a shortened schedule in which the 30 clubs play less games?

A reduction of the current 82-game schedule is something that the league is reportedly exploring, and it's an idea that will certainly have people on both sides of the aisle. There's a case to be made for each side.

Danny Kanell, former NFL quarterback, and Raja Bell, longtime NBA player, both agree it could be beneficial for the league.

"I love it. I think it would be outstanding," said Kanell on Thursday's episode of Kanell & Bell. "I think it's a pipe dream, I don't know if it would happen. But wouldn't every player say 'sign me up' if the money's not going to change?"

"If you're going to give me less games and you're going to let my money stay the same, that's fine" responded Bell. "When I signed for $20 million, let's say, and you're asking me to give up a quarter of my games, I'm not trying to give back a quarter of that bread. I'd rather keep it at 82."

On one hand, you're losing games (and, as a result, revenue for clubs and viewing experiences for fans) but, on the other, you may increase the quality of the product by reducing the wear and tear on players' bodies.

"Right now my biggest problem with the regular season is that I don't think it matters that much," said Kanell. "That's a knock you hear against baseball -- there are way too many games. Just get me to the playoffs when it matters. If you shorten the season, each game would matter more...you would absolutely get better quality."

"I remember being in, like, Portland at the end of a road trip. It'd be like your fifth game in eight nights at the end of a road trip and you have nothing in your legs. You know before the game starts that I'm not going to be able to shoot the ball at all tonight because I have no lift in my legs."

