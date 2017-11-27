Should the Suns hire David Fizdale?

The Grizzlies dismissed Fizdale on Monday after 101 games with Memphis.

The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Earl Watson three games into the 2017-18 season. David Fizdale lasted 16 games longer than that. The Memphis Grizzlies made a coaching change after enduring their eighth consecutive loss Sunday night. The Grizzlies are now 7-12 on the season, and Fizdale is without a job.

Grizzlies announce that David Fizdale has been relieved of his head coaching duties.



Grizzlies associate head coach JB Bickerstaff will take over as interim head coach.https://t.co/Oe16Qm46fd — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 27, 2017

His tenure in Memphis comes to a close after 101 games and a 50-51 record. Last year Fizdale, in his first season as an NBA head coach, led the Grizzlies to a 43-39 record and a first-round exit in the Western Conference Playoffs.

Chatter has already begun among Suns fans on social media on whether Fizdale should be considered for the Phoenix head coaching position.

The question, regarding whether he should be considered, is an easy one. The answer is “yes.” It’s rarely “no” in situations like these. Why wouldn’t you? This guy isn’t going to be out of work long. He’s as desirable of a coaching commodity as we’ve had in some time. In fact, now that Fizdale is available, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was at least one club waiting on a nice, fat losing streak to expedite parting ways with their current head coach. You know who I’m talking about.

Now should he get the job in Phoenix? I don’t know. Personally, I don’t have a problem letting interim head coach Jay Triano finish out the season. If Fizdale is still around at that time, then we can talk some more. Come on you guys, you’re all about waiting over an eighth of your life between playoff appearances for #TheTimeline. Don’t get in a hurry all of the sudden.

I’m guessing Fizdale is in no hurry to jump into a new gig anyway. Do I have evidence to back this up. No.

What do you think? Should Phoenix take a run at acquiring Fizdale’s services?