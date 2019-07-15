Should Zion Williamson have played in the NBA Summer League at all?

Zion Williamson's Summer League experience as an NBA rookie didn't quite go the way the New Orleans Pelicans planned.

After being taken first overall in this summer's draft, Zion played nine minutes before suffering a knee injury and being ruled out for the rest of Summer League. It's believed the injury isn't serious -- just a bruised his left knee -- and that keeping him out of action is mostly for precautionary reasons, but it raises the question: Should Williamson have been playing at all?

If you ask his former college coach, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, the answer is no.

"I thought really he never should've played just because he's been on this circuit of awards -- the ESPYs, everything," Krzyzewski, said, via Forbes. "I don't think he's in the playing shape or the mental shape to play."

CBS Sports NBA writer Reid Forgrave joined "Kanell & Bell" on Monday to address Coach K's comments, and he disagreed with the coach's stance.

"Oh, the irony of Coach K saying he shouldn't play Summer League when all of college season last year there was a buzz of people saying he shouldn't have played college ball," Forgrave told guest host Tommy Tran. "Zion Williamson does what Zion Williamson wants.

"The New Orleans Pelicans want him to play Summer League and if he wants to go, he's going to do it," Forgrave continued. "I think absolutely he should be doing that, just frankly for the publicity's sake. I know Zion himself doesn't need the publicity, but the New Orleans Pelicans could certainly use it.

"The buzz in that building two Fridays ago was absolutely nuts. I've never seen anything like it. ... It was awesome for the NBA. It was awesome for Summer League. It was awesome for the New Orleans Pelicans. Was it awesome for Zion Williamson? Honestly, it doesn't matter. It's not like that injury was a big deal."

Forgrave also addressed whether Zion can stay healthy and find longevity with his massive frame and playing weight, which is currently listed at 285 pounds.

Additionally, the turnaround R.J. Barrett displayed after trying to do too much in the first few games of Summer League is discussed.

You can listen to the full episode of Kanell & Bell below.